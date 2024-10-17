Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $18.01, with a -0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 660%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $154.07 million, reflecting a 57.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $570.57 million, which would represent changes of -223.53% and +47.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

