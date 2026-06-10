Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) was down 5.03% at $12.64. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.62% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.98%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.94%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.44, signifying a 45.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $203.96 million, reflecting a 14.48% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $822.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +54.74% and -9.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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