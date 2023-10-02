Marathon Digital Gains On Stronger Bitcoin

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, probably due to the strong performance of Bitcoin, which reached a six-week high. The shares have been on a bullish trend after touching a year-to-date low on September 27.

The stock that grew 150 percent year-to-date is currently at $9.27, up 8.95 percent from the previous close of $8.50 on a volume of 12,334,913.

