Marathon Digital Gains On Stronger Bitcoin

October 02, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, probably due to the strong performance of Bitcoin, which reached a six-week high. The shares have been on a bullish trend after touching a year-to-date low on September 27.

The stock that grew 150 percent year-to-date is currently at $9.27, up 8.95 percent from the previous close of $8.50 on a volume of 12,334,913.

