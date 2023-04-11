Markets
Marathon Digital Continues To Rally

April 11, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since April 6. Shares are at a 3-month high. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $9.64, up 5.93 percent from the previous close of $9.10 on a volume of 26,381,817.

