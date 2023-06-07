News & Insights

Markets
MARA

Marathon Digital Appoints Salman Khan As New CFO

June 07, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), a bitcoin firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Salman Khan as its new chief financial officer.

On March 31, the company had announced Hugh Gallagher's intention to retire as CFO with effect from May 12.

With 25 years of corporate experience, Khan previously served as CFO of Verb Technology Company Inc. Prior to being appointed CFO, Khan held various roles at Verb including interim CFO, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Planning.

Before joining Verb, Khan had served in various senior executive level positions at Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its spinoff, California Resources Corporation.

MARA was seen trading down by 3.17 percent at $9.75 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.