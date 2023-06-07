Marathon Digital Appoints Salman Khan As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), a bitcoin firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Salman Khan as its new chief financial officer.

On March 31, the company had announced Hugh Gallagher's intention to retire as CFO with effect from May 12.

With 25 years of corporate experience, Khan previously served as CFO of Verb Technology Company Inc. Prior to being appointed CFO, Khan held various roles at Verb including interim CFO, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Planning.

Before joining Verb, Khan had served in various senior executive level positions at Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its spinoff, California Resources Corporation.

MARA was seen trading down by 3.17 percent at $9.75 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.