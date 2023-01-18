Marathon cleaning up spill at Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City

Adds company statement

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N is cleaning up a small spill at its 593,000 barrel per day (bpd) Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, the company said.

The spill was into secondary containment of hydrocarbon material, Marathon said, adding that there were no injuries or off-site impacts.

A small oil release at the refinery was causing an odor in Texas City, the emergency management department there said on Twitterearlier on Wednesday.

"Fire dept is currently on scene monitoring air quality. There are no readings outside of normal levels," it added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel, Seher Dareen and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.