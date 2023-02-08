Marathon Asset Mgmt Cuts Stake in Upland Software (UPLD)

Fintel reports that Marathon Asset Mgmt has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.27MM shares of Upland Software Inc (UPLD). This represents 4.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 9.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.27% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upland Software is $12.82. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.27% from its latest reported closing price of $8.95.

The projected annual revenue for Upland Software is $321MM, an increase of 2.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upland Software. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UPLD is 0.0792%, a decrease of 28.2514%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.24% to 28,494K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hodges Capital Management holds 1,214,258 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460,810 shares, representing an increase of 62.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 21.71% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 1,161,736 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163,354 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 40.77% over the last quarter.

VHGEX - Vanguard Global Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077,599 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128,057 shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 4.42% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 950,000 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 932,562 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609,501 shares, representing an increase of 34.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Upland Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upland Software is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything.

