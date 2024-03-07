MARA Stock Outlook: Is This the Right Time to Buy Marathon Digital?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) has been rallying hard over the past year. A variety of factors are playing into this bullish momentum, with sky-high Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices among the leading factors investors are pricing into this Bitcoin miner’s valuation.

As of January’s report, the company has an outstanding $1 billion in cash and digital assets. Marathon Digital is also confident it will reach twice as large hash rate in the next year. This expansion aligns with Bitcoin’s potential for all-time highs, promising robust cash flow growth.

Speculators continue to lean towards buying MARA stock, aligning its fate with Bitcoin’s performance. Now that Bitcoin is approaching an all-time high, investors also expect great things from Marathon Digital.

Here’s what you need to know before buying MARA stock.

Impressive Q4 Results

Now that it’s currently Bitcoin’s biggest and leading miner in the United States, Marathon Digital surged in 2023 and embraced profitability after years of making profit.

Although it showed a positive earnings report in February 28, the stock slightly showed a decline, but investors think it will rebound right away. Marathon CEO Fred Thiel attributed the success to achieving objectives in optimizing performance and energizing mining rigs.

According to the Q4 report, revenue was at $156.8 million, exceeded analyst forecasts, and skyrocketed past its Q4 2022, which was only $28.4 million.

Marathon Digital sold almost 56% of its Bitcoin production to also cope with its operating expenses. On top of that, adjusted EBITDA also improved, which was at $374 million in 2022 and is now down to $260 million in Q4 2023.

Last year was also a significant one for Marathon, because it achieved a 12,852 BTC production, which was a record for the company. Thiel expressed his confidence and enthusiasm for Marathon’s future, saying the company is prepared to set the bar high with its performance. CFO Khan highlighted their robust balance sheet for future endeavors.

Despite a 6.7% dip in share price post-earnings, Marathon’s stock has surged over 300% in the past year. Marathon announced the development of the Bitcoin layer-2 side chain platform, Anduro, expanding beyond crypto mining.

New Layer 2 Network

Marathon Digital, a leading crypto mining firm, announced on February 28 its venture into Bitcoin scalability with Anduro, a multichain layer-2 network. This platform aims to expedite Bitcoin’s growth and acceptance by enabling the creation of multiple sidechains. Positioned as an application layer, Anduro seeks to drive innovation within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Marathon Digital emphasized Anduro’s commitment to decentralized governance, aiming to establish itself as Bitcoin’s most reliable and developer-centric layer-2 network. By employing merge mining, miners like Marathon can earn additional revenue from side-chain transactions while mining Bitcoin.

Anduro’s litepaper outlines governance by a consortium called the Collective, which is expected to develop into community-led decision-making. Marathon Digital underscores its role in incubating Anduro but stresses its community-driven nature.

Marathon Digital announced progress on Anduro, unveiling Coordinate and Alys sidechains. CEO Fred Thiel emphasizes fostering Bitcoin innovation, seeking aligned partners.

MARA Stock Has Potential

Revisions in earnings estimates often correlate with short-term stock price movements because of institutional investors’ valuation methods. As earnings estimates rise or fall, institutional investors adjust their fair value calculations, affecting stock prices through bulk buying or selling.

For Marathon Digital Holdings, the rise in earnings estimates and the subsequent rating upgrade signal improvements in the business, which are likely to drive long-term stock appreciation.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

