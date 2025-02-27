$MARA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MARA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $439,585,819 of trading volume.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MARA:

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 165,037 shares for an estimated $3,058,390 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,800 shares for an estimated $1,277,550 .

. JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $97,630.

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

