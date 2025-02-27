$MARA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MARA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $439,585,819 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MARA:
$MARA Insider Trading Activity
$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 165,037 shares for an estimated $3,058,390.
- SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,800 shares for an estimated $1,277,550.
- JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392.
- DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $97,630.
$MARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,886,462 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,945,967
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,938,719 shares (+1305.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,052,317
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,117,294 shares (+350.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,277,020
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,706,271 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,384,164
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,965,772 shares (+144.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,965,996
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,741,346 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,202,372
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,414,339 shares (+243.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,718,465
