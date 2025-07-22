$MARA stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MARA stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $584,172,433 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MARA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MARA stock page):
$MARA Insider Trading Activity
$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,030 shares for an estimated $2,672,935.
- SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 136,265 shares for an estimated $2,230,695.
- DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $81,420.
- ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,814,515 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,866,922
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,328,520 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,277,980
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 3,159,152 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,330,248
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,250,082 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,875,943
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,081,921 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,942,091
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,923,675 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,122,262
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,651,789 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,995,573
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $MARA Data Alerts
Sign Up
$MARA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MARA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MARA forecast page.
$MARA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MARA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 06/13/2025
- Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 05/27/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 05/12/2025
- Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $9.5 on 05/06/2025
- Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025
You can track data on $MARA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.