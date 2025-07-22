$MARA stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MARA stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $584,172,433 of trading volume.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MARA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MARA stock page ):

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,030 shares for an estimated $2,672,935 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 136,265 shares for an estimated $2,230,695 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $81,420 .

. ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$MARA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MARA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $9.5 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025

