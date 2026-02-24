MARA to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Upcoming Earnings Offering?

MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share compared with earnings of $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

MARA’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the past four quarters, and missed in the other three, delivering an average surprise of 98.5%. The bottom-line estimate has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

The consensus mark for MARA’s revenues is pinned at $223.9 million, indicating 4.4% year-over-year growth.

MARA’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from the company’s dual approach to Bitcoin mining, combining revenue generation with strategic asset accumulation. By leveraging its expansive and energy-efficient mining operations, it produces Bitcoin at lower costs, ensuring consistent revenue streams. MARA retains a significant portion of the Bitcoin it mines, positioning itself to capitalize on potential price appreciation over time.

Bleak Chances of an Earnings Beat for MARA

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for RIOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MARA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrett Business Services’ fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 64 cents per share, implying a 1.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. BBSI beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters, matched once and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 18.6%.

Dave Inc. DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +9.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $164 million, indicating 62.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.50 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 71.6%. DAVE beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 74.7%.

