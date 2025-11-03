MARA to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Upcoming Earnings Offering?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share compared with a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

MARA’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the past four quarters, matched once and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 104.3%. The bottom-line estimate has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

The consensus mark for MARA’s revenues is pinned at $245 million, indicating 86% year-over-year growth.

MARA’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from the company’s dual approach to Bitcoin mining, combining revenue generation with strategic asset accumulation. By leveraging its expansive and energy-efficient mining operations, it produces Bitcoin at lower costs, ensuring consistent revenue streams. MARA retains a significant portion of the Bitcoin it mines, positioning itself to capitalize on potential price appreciation over time.

Bleak Chances of an Earnings Beat for MARA

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for RIOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MARA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Payoneer Global PAYO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $263.5 million, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 6 cents per share, implying a 45.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 25.3%.

PAYO has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $161.1 million, indicating a more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is pegged at 22 cents per share compared with the loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. BTDR surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 415.3%.

BTDR has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11.

