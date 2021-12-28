MARA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.64, changing hands as low as $34.75 per share. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MARA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MARA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.62 per share, with $83.4494 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.09.

