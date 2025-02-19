MARA Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for MARA Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $641,595, and 11 are calls, amounting to $527,031.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MARA Holdings stands at 4743.5, with a total volume reaching 16,245.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MARA Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $1.56 $1.35 $1.35 $5.00 $179.9K 23.4K 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.5 $0.47 $0.47 $22.00 $103.1K 5.2K 3.4K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $21.00 $97.5K 1.6K 977 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $1.55 $1.35 $1.35 $5.00 $90.1K 23.4K 0 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.0 $8.05 $10.00 $64.4K 3.1K 28

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 12,233,880, the MARA's price is down by -0.17%, now at $16.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

