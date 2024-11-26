MARA Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,330, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $996,734.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.5 and $30.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MARA Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MARA Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.5 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $30.00 $479.4K 22.5K 1.3K MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.0 $9.7 $9.85 $25.00 $98.5K 5.1K 11.1K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.3 $8.3 $8.3 $22.00 $83.0K 2.1K 103 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.95 $10.3 $10.63 $30.00 $53.1K 7.2K 67 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.15 $10.0 $10.0 $25.00 $50.0K 5.1K 11.9K

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Current Position of MARA Holdings With a volume of 5,640,688, the price of MARA is down -4.35% at $25.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

