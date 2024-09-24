MARA Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,352, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $407,240.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $14.0 and $25.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.81 $1.77 $1.81 $17.00 $108.6K 5.4K 2.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.68 $2.64 $2.64 $17.50 $52.8K 6.6K 684 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.19 $2.14 $2.14 $17.00 $42.8K 5.4K 409 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.85 $1.82 $1.82 $15.00 $40.0K 2.3K 364 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.14 $1.12 $1.14 $14.00 $36.3K 1.0K 329

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MARA Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings With a trading volume of 17,836,675, the price of MARA is down by -1.99%, reaching $15.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

