MARA Holdings (XTRA:M44) Price Target Decreased by 18.96% to 13.85

The average one-year price target for MARA Holdings (XTRA:M44) has been revised to 13,85 € / share. This is a decrease of 18.96% from the prior estimate of 17,08 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,85 € to a high of 26,69 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.23% from the latest reported closing price of 8,09 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in MARA Holdings. This is an decrease of 273 owner(s) or 38.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M44 is 0.04%, an increase of 84.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.84% to 250,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marex Group holds 10,138K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,879K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 55.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,958K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,706K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 51.19% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,591K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,099K shares , representing a decrease of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 59.64% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,398K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,391K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 48.14% over the last quarter.

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