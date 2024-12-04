MARA Holdings Unusual Options Activity For December 04

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $506,705 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $3,242,596.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $50.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MARA Holdings options trades today is 7765.15 with a total volume of 36,427.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MARA Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.45 $11.65 $11.95 $37.00 $1.4M 4.1K 1.4K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.15 $10.1 $10.33 $30.00 $309.9K 5.4K 602 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.75 $7.3 $7.41 $50.00 $222.3K 14.4K 958 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.63 $29.50 $104.1K 1.6K 250 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.2 $29.00 $94.5K 2.7K 497

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MARA Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 46,724,785, the price of MARA is up by 0.86%, reaching $25.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

