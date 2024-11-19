MARA Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,900, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $723,833.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.5 to $32.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MARA Holdings options trades today is 5080.44 with a total volume of 8,985.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MARA Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.5 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $14.25 $15.0 $3.50 $150.0K 459 100 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.83 $0.78 $0.79 $22.00 $132.1K 4.9K 1.6K MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.1 $19.00 $50.9K 2.5K 522 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.78 $0.74 $0.75 $30.00 $44.7K 42.9K 1.3K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/27/24 $2.98 $2.98 $2.98 $19.00 $43.5K 525 226

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 27,438,674, the price of MARA is up by 5.66%, reaching $19.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 99 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

