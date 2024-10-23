MARA Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $653,209 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $254,767.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $25.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MARA Holdings stands at 4633.55, with a total volume reaching 24,748.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MARA Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.05 $25.00 $105.7K 717 150 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.67 $0.64 $0.67 $18.50 $67.1K 7.3K 6.9K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.69 $0.66 $0.68 $15.00 $62.6K 19.0K 2.4K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.68 $0.66 $0.68 $15.00 $58.6K 19.0K 878 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $20.00 $53.5K 2.9K 315

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

In light of the recent options history for MARA Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 15,522,345, the price of MARA is down by -3.19%, reaching $18.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.333333333333332.

* An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $22. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $21. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27.

