MARA Holdings Stock Gains 12% Despite Reporting a Q1 Loss

MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, following which the stock has declined by 12%.

Quarterly loss came in at 40 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 34 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents. Total revenues of $213.9 million missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Quarterly Details

MARA produced 2,286 bitcoins in the quarter, 19% less than in the year-ago quarter. The energized hash rate of 54.3 exahashes per second grew 95% on a year-over-year basis. Bitcoin yield per share at the end of the quarter was 3.5%.

Cost per petahash per day of $28.5 increased 25% from the year-ago quarter. The purchased energy cost per bitcoin was $35,728, with a cost of $0.04 per kilowatt-hour at the company-owned sites.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $483.6 million from earnings of $542.1 million in the year-ago quarter. At the end of the quarter, MARA held 47,531 bitcoins, including those that were loaned or collateralized.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $196.2 million compared with $391.8 million at the end of the preceding quarter.

Currently, MARA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Snapshot of Some Recent Earnings

S&P Global SPGI reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and gained 9% year over year. Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Verisk VRSK has reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and increasing 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $753 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

