MARA Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.83, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 18.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of MARA Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kevin Dede |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $28.00|$28.00 | |Reginald Smith |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$23.00 | |Chris Brendler |Rosenblatt |Announces |Buy | $19.00|- | |Patrick Moley |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $30.00|$34.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$27.00 | |Kevin Dede |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $28.00|$28.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MARA Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MARA Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MARA Holdings Better

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Key Indicators: MARA Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: MARA Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 246.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 10.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for MARA

