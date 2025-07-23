MARA Holdings Proposes Private Offering Of $850 Mln, 0.00% Convertible Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA), a digital energy and infrastructure company, Wednesday said that it intends to privately offer $850 million of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032.

MARA expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of the notes.

The company plans to use up to $50 million of the proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of its existing 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. Remainder of the proceeds is expected to be used to pay the capped call transactions, which the company plans to enter into with the initial purchasers, their respective affiliates, and/or other financial institutions, to acquire additional bitcoin, and for general corporate purposes.

