News & Insights

Stocks

Mara Holdings price target raised to $42 from $33 at Cantor Fitzgerald

November 25, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on Mara Holdings (MARA) to $42 from $33 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Mara Holdings last week completed a $1B convertible note offering, raising $980M of proceeds, and after using $199M of those proceeds to repurchase $222M of principal of its 2026 convertible notes, it has $781M of proceeds, which management will use to buy Bitcoin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cantor believes Mara is taking a page from MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) playbook, which is to utilize the capital markets for the purpose of buying Bitcoin, though it differs in that it has a core business that mines Bitcoin, and it is the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin miner when it comes to hash rate. The firm sees Mara’s mining business becoming more accretive in the future.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.