Mara Holdings price target raised to $42 from $33 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on Mara Holdings (MARA) to $42 from $33 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Mara Holdings last week completed a $1B convertible note offering, raising $980M of proceeds, and after using $199M of those proceeds to repurchase $222M of principal of its 2026 convertible notes, it has $781M of proceeds, which management will use to buy Bitcoin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cantor believes Mara is taking a page from MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) playbook, which is to utilize the capital markets for the purpose of buying Bitcoin, though it differs in that it has a core business that mines Bitcoin, and it is the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin miner when it comes to hash rate. The firm sees Mara’s mining business becoming more accretive in the future.

