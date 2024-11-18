News & Insights

Mara Holdings price target raised to $29 from $22 at Macquarie

November 18, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Mara Holdings (MARA) to $29 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm cites the recent sector re-rating for the target increase. Mara is using acquisitions to grow the business and ultimately lower costs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Macquarie says the company’s Q3 expansion strategy saw its fleet grow 7% to 268,000 miners.

