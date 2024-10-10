MARA Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for MARA Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $141,440, and 6 are calls, amounting to $331,115.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $21.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MARA Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MARA Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $21.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.25 $10.15 $10.35 $5.00 $164.5K 209 159 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.65 $6.45 $6.52 $15.00 $52.1K 128 81 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $20.00 $47.5K 3.1K 204 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.83 $2.74 $2.82 $16.00 $42.3K 3.9K 219 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.32 $2.3 $2.32 $15.00 $41.7K 4.4K 193

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 6,592,649, the MARA's price is down by -0.91%, now at $15.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MARA Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.333333333333332.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Macquarie lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $22. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.