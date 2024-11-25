Mara Holdings initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal initiated coverage of Mara Holdings (MARA) with an Equal Weight rating and $27 price target The firm considers Mara to be one of the largest, most efficient bitcoin miners in the industry. It likes the company’s move to own its own facilities, but says miners in general have proven to be a “less-than-optimal way” to invest in the bitcoin theme, given capital intensity, earnings volatility and halvings. “If you are looking to invest in a Bitcoin miner, we believe MARA is a very compelling choice,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MARA:
- Crypto Currents: Trump Media reportedly in advanced talks to buy Bakkt
- SEC Chair Gensler to depart agency on January 20
- Trump Trade: Transition team weighing White House crypto role
- Unusually active option classes on open November 21st
- Mara downgraded to Neutral on valuation at Compass Point
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.