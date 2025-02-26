MARA Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Revenue, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 and Full Year 2024

MARA Holdings, Inc. reports record financials for 2024, including high revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

Quiver AI Summary

MARA Holdings, Inc. has reported record-high revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company achieved a direct energy cost of $28.8K per bitcoin from owned sites and a BTC yield per share of 62.9%. The financial results were shared in a letter to shareholders, accessible on the company's website. MARA is set to host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, with registration available online. As a leader in digital asset compute, MARA focuses on transforming clean energy into economic value.

Potential Positives

Record-high revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA reported for both full year and Q4 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

Direct energy cost per bitcoin from owned sites is $28.8K for 2024, showcasing operational efficiency in energy expenditure.

BTC yield per share of 62.9% for 2024, demonstrating a high return on investment for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

High direct energy cost per bitcoin at $28.8K for 2024 may raise concerns about the company's cost efficiency and profitability in the future.

FAQ

What were MARA's financial results for Q4 2024?

MARA achieved record-high revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much is the direct energy cost per bitcoin for 2024?

The direct energy cost per bitcoin from owned sites for 2024 is $28.8K.

What is the BTC yield per share reported by MARA?

The BTC yield per share for 2024 is reported to be 62.9%.

Where can I access MARA's shareholder letter?

The fourth quarter 2024 shareholder letter can be accessed at MARA’s investor relations website: ir.mara.com.

When is MARA's earnings webcast and conference call?

The earnings webcast and conference call is scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 165,037 shares for an estimated $3,058,390 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,800 shares for an estimated $1,277,550 .

. JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $97,630.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Record-high Revenue, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and Q4 2024









$28.8K direct energy cost per bitcoin for 2024 from owned sites









BTC yield per share of 62.9% for 2024









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.