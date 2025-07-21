MARA Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Webcast and Conference Call for Q2 2025 Results on July 29, 2025

MARA Holdings will host an earnings webcast and conference call on July 29, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

MARA Holdings, Inc. will host a webcast and conference call on July 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The results will be shared in a shareholder letter available on the company's website before the call. Participants can register for the call and submit questions through a designated platform, allowing verified shareholders to upvote queries that may be addressed by management during the call. The Q&A platform opens on July 21 and closes on July 28. MARA is focused on transforming excess energy into digital capital and reducing energy demands for advanced computing applications. For more details, interested parties can visit the company’s website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

The company is hosting a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results, which indicates transparency and engagement with shareholders.

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will have the opportunity to submit and upvote questions, promoting shareholder involvement and communication.

The planned release of a shareholder letter prior to the call suggests a structured approach to financial reporting and updates.

The call is strategically scheduled for after the quarter end, allowing timely discussion of the company's performance, which is essential for investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any information regarding the financial expectations or performance, which may lead to investor uncertainty and speculation.

The timing of theearnings call scheduled for late July, may indicate a delay in providing crucial financial updates, potentially raising concerns about the company's operational performance.

There is no mention of significant achievements or growth metrics in the release, which may reflect a lack of positive developments for the company in the recent quarter.

FAQ

When is the MARA earnings webcast and conference call?

The MARA earnings webcast and conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I register for the MARA conference call?

You can register for the MARA conference call using the provided registration link in the announcement.

Will there be an opportunity to ask questions during theearnings call

Yes, verified shareholders can submit and vote on questions ahead of theearnings call

What time does the Q&A platform open for shareholder questions?

The Q&A platform opens on July 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET and closes on July 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the financial results prior to the call?

The financial results will be published in a shareholder letter on the investor relations section of MARA's website.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,030 shares for an estimated $2,672,935 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 136,265 shares for an estimated $2,230,695 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $81,420 .

. ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$MARA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MARA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $9.5 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $23.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025

Full Release





Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET









Miami, FL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







MARA Holdings, Inc.







(NASDAQ:







MARA







) ("MARA" or the "Company")



, a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company’s



website



.





To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please



use this link



. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s



website



.





Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions ahead of theearnings call A selection of these questions may be addressed by MARA’s management team during theearnings call The Q&A platform will open on July 21 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and close on July 28 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To submit questions, please



use this link



.







Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details







Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Registration link:



LINK







If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA’s investor relations team at



ir@mara.com



.







About MARA







MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world’s energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.





For more information, visit





www.mara.com





, or follow us on:





Twitter:





@MARA









LinkedIn:





www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings









Facebook:





www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings









Instagram:





@maraholdingsinc











MARA Company Contact:







Telephone: 800-804-1690





Email:





ir@mara.com











MARA Media Contact:







Email:





marathon@wachsman.com







