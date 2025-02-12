MARA Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Webcast and Conference Call for February 26, 2025

MARA Holdings will discuss its Q4 2024 financial results via webcast on February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

MARA Holdings, Inc. will host a webcast and conference call on February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Prior to the call, the company will publish a shareholder letter detailing its financial performance, which will be accessible on its investor relations website. Shareholders can register for the call and will have the opportunity to submit and upvote questions starting February 19. The Q&A session will close on February 25, with some selected questions being addressed during the call. For more information and registration, shareholders can visit the company’s website.

The scheduled earnings webcast and conference call provides an opportunity for transparency, allowing shareholders and the public to engage with the company's financial results directly.

The ability for verified retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions enhances shareholder engagement and creates a sense of community.

Publishing financial results in a shareholder letter before the call demonstrates the company's commitment to keeping its investors informed, potentially improving investor relations.

Failure to provide any specific forward-looking guidance for future performance may signal uncertainty about the company's prospects.



The timing of theearnings callmay suggest potential delays in financial reporting, which can raise concerns among investors about transparency and reliability.



Highlighting a significant focus on digital asset compute without detailing performance metrics or milestones could lead to skepticism regarding the actual viability and success of the company's strategies.

What date and time is MARA's earnings webcast and conference call?

MARA's earnings webcast and conference call is set for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Where will the financial results for MARA be published?

The financial results will be published in a shareholder letter available on the investor relations section of MARA's website.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can register for the conference call using the registration link provided in the press release.

When can shareholders submit questions for theearnings call

Shareholders can submit and upvote questions starting February 19 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time until February 25 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

What is MARA Holdings' focus in the digital asset sector?

MARA Holdings focuses on leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation and build a more sustainable future.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 137,532 shares for an estimated $2,599,607 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,800 shares for an estimated $1,277,550 .

. JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $97,630.

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Fort Lauderdale, FL , Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







MARA Holdings, Inc.







(NASDAQ:







MARA







) ("MARA" or the "Company")



, a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, will hold a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call and available on the investor relations section of the Company’s



website



.





To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please



use this link



. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s



website



.





Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions ahead of theearnings call A selection of these questions may be addressed by MARA’s management team during theearnings call The Q&A platform will open on February 19 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and close on February 25 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To submit questions, please



use this link



.







Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details







Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Registration link:



LINK







If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MARA’s investor relations team at



ir@mara.com



.







