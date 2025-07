MARA Holdings, Inc. Aims for 75 EH/s by Year-End Amid June Production Updates and Increased BTC Holdings

MARA Holdings targets 75 EH/s by year-end, reports decreased bitcoin production, and increases BTC holdings to 49,940.

Quiver AI Summary

MARA Holdings, Inc. has reported its bitcoin production metrics for June 2025, indicating a decrease in output compared to May, with 211 blocks won and a 25% drop in BTC production, totaling 713 BTC. The decline was attributed to weather-related disruptions and reliance on older mining machines during repairs. Despite this, the company has increased its bitcoin holdings to nearly 50,000 BTC and is targeting a hashrate of 75 EH/s by the end of 2025, which would mark over 40% growth from the previous year. This ambition is underpinned by significant captive energy capacity and ongoing machine orders, as stated by the CEO, Fred Thiel.

Potential Positives

Targeting a hashrate of 75 EH/s by the end of 2025 demonstrates MARA's commitment to significant growth and expansion in the digital energy sector.

Holding nearly 50,000 BTC reflects the strength of MARA's operations and its strategy to accumulate bitcoin, enhancing its asset base.

The company's growth pipeline exceeding 3 GW of low-cost power opportunities indicates a robust future outlook and investment in sustainable energy solutions.

Potential Negatives

Production in June saw a significant decrease, with a 25% reduction in blocks won compared to May, potentially indicating operational challenges.

The company did not achieve its production goals, posting lower BTC produced figures, which could affect investor confidence.

Weather-related curtailments contributed to reduced operational efficiency, raising concerns about the company's resilience to external factors.

FAQ

What is MARA's bitcoin production status for June 2025?

In June 2025, MARA produced 713 BTC, a 25% decrease from May.

What is MARA's target hashrate for the end of 2025?

MARA aims to achieve a hashrate of 75 EH/s by year-end 2025.

How many bitcoin does MARA currently hold?

As of June 30, 2025, MARA holds a total of 49,940 BTC.

What factors affected MARA's bitcoin production in June?

Production was impacted by weather-related curtailments and temporary use of older machines.

How does MARA plan to accumulate bitcoin going forward?

MARA will continue accumulating bitcoin through mining and strategic purchases to build long-term value.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,030 shares for an estimated $2,631,403 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 101,533 shares for an estimated $1,569,051 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $81,000 .

. ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MARA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MARA forecast page.

Full Release





Targeting 75 EH/s by Year-End









211





Blocks Won in





June,





25%





Decrease





M/M









Increased





BTC Holdings* to





49,940





BTC









Miami, FL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









MARA Holdings, Inc.









(NASDAQ:









MARA









) ("MARA" or the "Company"



), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for June 2025 and provided its hashrate outlook for the full year.







Management Commentary







"With 1.7 gigawatts (“GW”) of captive capacity – including 1.1 GW currently operational – and a growth pipeline exceeding 3 GW of low-cost power opportunities, we are targeting 75 exahash by the end of 2025. This target represents over 40% growth from 2024, supported by machine orders already in place,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO. “As the largest public bitcoin miner, this goal aligns with both our rapid expansion and commitment to low-cost power with efficient capital deployment.





"Following a record-breaking May, production in June came in lower, with 211 blocks won for the month. The decrease was primarily due to reduced uptime from weather-related curtailment and the temporary deployment of older machines in Garden City while storm-related damage was being remediated. Natural variability in block luck – an expected dynamic when operating our own mining pool – also contributed.





"We’re excited to be approaching 50,000 bitcoin, a testament to the scale of our operations and the strength of our strategy. This milestone reflects our disciplined approach to accumulating bitcoin through both mining and strategic purchases, and our continued commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders.”







Operational Highlights and Updates









Figure 1: Operational Highlights





























Prior Month Comparison





















Metric

















6/30/2025

























5/31/2025

























% Δ























Number of Blocks Won







1





























211

































282

































(25









)%











BTC Produced













713

















950

















(25





)%









Average BTC Produced per Day













23.8

















30.7

















(23





)%









Share of available miner rewards



2















5.4





%













6.5





%













NM













Transaction Fees as % of Total



1















1.4





%













1.5





%













NM

















Energized Hashrate (EH/s)







1





























57.4

































58.3

































(2









)%

















These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures.





Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.







NM - Not Meaningful





As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a total of 49,940 BTC*. MARA opted not to sell any BTC in June.





*Includes 15,534 bitcoin that is loaned, pledged as collateral or held in a separately managed account for the benefit of the Company.







Investor Notice







Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that we may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.





The operational highlights and updates presented in this press release pertain solely to our bitcoin mining operations. Detailed information regarding our other operations can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The bitcoin production figures provided are estimates and may be subject to adjustment in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to our full-year exahash outlook, our growth pipeline and our bitcoin treasury strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.







About MARA







MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.





For more information, visit



www.mara.com



, or follow us on:





Twitter:





@MARA









LinkedIn:





www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings









Facebook:





www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings









Instagram:





@maraholdingsinc











MARA Company Contact:







Telephone: 800-804-1690





Email:



ir@mara.com









MARA Media Contact:







Email:



mara@wachsman.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.