MARA Holdings Delivers Record Profit on Bitcoin Gains

MARA Holdings MARA reported a quarterly loss of 81 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents. In comparison, the company had reported a loss of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year.

On a GAAP basis, however, MARA Holdings reported EPS of $1.84, a swing from a loss of 72 cents a year ago and a huge beat compared to the consensus expectation of a 19-cent loss. This profit was boosted in part by a $1.2 billion gain from the fair value of digital assets, signaling the power of MARA’s Bitcoin holdings amid rising crypto prices.

Net income exploded to $808.2 million, up 505% year over year, making this the company’s most profitable quarter ever. Adjusted EBITDA surged to $1.25 billion, reversing last quarter’s loss of $483.6 million and dwarfing the $125.5 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

Image Source: MARA Holdings

Mining Milestones Cement MARA’s Operational Strength

MARA’s revenues surged 64% year over year to $238.5 million, handily beating estimates and setting a new all-time high for the company. This jump was fueled by mining 2,358 BTC during the quarter — up 3% from the first quarter — and significantly more than the year-ago quarter. The company’s block production also saw a dramatic 52% increase, hitting 694 blocks, including the most blocks ever mined in a single month in May.

Image Source: MARA Holdings

Efficiency gains were equally striking. The energized hashrate grew to 57.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), an 82% increase from 31.5 EH/s a year ago, and up 6% sequentially. MARA deployed 30,000 new miners with top-tier energy efficiency of 18.3 joules per terahash (J/TH), reinforcing its focus on scaling sustainably.

Image Source: MARA Holdings

Cost metrics improved across the board. The cost per petahash per day dropped 24% year over year to $28.7, while purchased energy cost per Bitcoin declined by 5.6% since the first quarter, to $33,735. Notably, energy cost per kWh at MARA’s owned sites stood at just $0.04, reflecting the company’s operational discipline.

In short, MARA is proving it’s not just about owning assets, it’s about running them with relentless efficiency.

MARA’s Balance Sheet Bolstered for Expansion

Marathon ended the quarter with a massive 49,951 BTC, which includes Bitcoin loaned, actively managed, and pledged as collateral. Coupled with unrestricted cash and equivalents, MARA’s total liquidity stood at an impressive $5.4 billion, a war chest that gives it room to maneuver aggressively in the crypto economy.

Further strengthening its financial position, MARA closed a $950 million upsized 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes offering due in 2032 and repurchased $19.4 million in 1% Senior Notes due 2026 at a discount. These moves show prudent capital structuring and opportunistic financing to support both short-term flexibility and long-term growth.

The company’s trailing 12-month adjusted Return on Capital Employed came in at 27%, highlighting its efficient capital reinvestment strategy. As a crypto miner with an asset-light monetization model, MARA’s ability to generate high returns on capital while maintaining operational agility is a key competitive advantage.

Looking ahead, the added funds position MARA to strategically invest in more Bitcoin, M&A opportunities, and potential debt buybacks, laying the foundation for sustained expansion, even in unpredictable market conditions.

MARA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Snapshot of a Few Recent Earnings

Fiserv FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted EPS of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

