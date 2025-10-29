MARA Holdings (DB:M44) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 21.33

The average one-year price target for MARA Holdings (DB:M44) has been revised to 21,33 € / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 19,34 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,48 € to a high of 27,54 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.98% from the latest reported closing price of 16,16 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in MARA Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M44 is 0.25%, an increase of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.42% to 288,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,961K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,974K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 35.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,776K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,190K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,225K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 25.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,612K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,062K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 30.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,190K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M44 by 29.94% over the last quarter.

