Mara Holdings announces private offering of $700M of convertible notes

MARA Holdings (MARA) intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $700 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. MARA also expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $105 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, when or on what terms the offering may be completed. The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of MARA and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2025. The notes will mature on March 1, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after March 5, 2028, MARA may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes. If MARA redeems fewer than all the outstanding notes, at least $75 million aggregate principal amount of notes must be outstanding and not subject to redemption as of the relevant redemption notice date. Holders of the notes will have the right to require MARA to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their notes on December 1, 2027. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of MARA’s common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of MARA’s common stock, at MARA’s election. Prior to December 1, 2029, the notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. MARA expects that the reference price used to calculate the initial conversion price for the notes will be the U.S. composite volume weighted average price of MARA’s common stock from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the date of pricing. MARA expects to use up to $200 million of the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repurchase a portion of its existing convertible notes due 2026 in privately negotiated transactions with the remainder of the net proceeds to be used to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, strategic acquisitions, expansion of existing assets, and repayment of additional debt and other outstanding obligations.

