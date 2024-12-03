Mara enters agreement to acquire Texas wind farm

MARA announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire a wind farm in Hansford County, Texas, with 240 MW of interconnection capacity and 114 MW of nameplate wind capacity. This acquisition represents a major step forward in MARA‘s objectives to convert underutilized sustainable resources into economic value, achieve near-zero energy cost, and enable broader renewable energy deployment. MARA will develop and operate a behind-the-meter data center powered entirely by the site’s 114 MW of wind capacity at zero-marginal energy cost. By operating a data center at this site, MARA expects to take wind demand off the grid – alleviating grid congestion, enabling renewable energy development, and building local power demand. The site will utilize last-generation ASIC mining hardware that would have otherwise been written off or sold into the secondary market. MARA’s approach, called the Advanced ASIC Retirement Initiative, creates a more sustainable and capital-efficient alternative to discarding retired machines, providing an avenue for the hardware to continue operating profitably beyond their normal lifecycle, utilizing wind power that would otherwise have been curtailed. The wind farm joins a growing global fleet of renewably powered data centers owned and operated by MARA, and will play an integral role in furthering the Company’s commitment to sustainability. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.

