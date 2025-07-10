MARA Appoints Nir Rikovitch as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Strategy and Development

MARA appoints Nir Rikovitch as Chief Product Officer to enhance product strategy and commercialization of digital energy technologies.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Product Officer at MARA?

Nir Rikovitch has been appointed as the new Chief Product Officer at MARA.

What will Nir Rikovitch focus on at MARA?

He will lead MARA’s product strategy and focus on commercializing breakthrough technologies into market-ready products.

What is MARA's primary mission?

MARA aims to deploy digital energy technologies to advance global energy systems and transform excess energy into digital capital.

How can I explore job opportunities at MARA?

You can explore open roles at MARA by visiting their careers page on their website.

What experience does Nir Rikovitch have?

Rikovitch has deep expertise in product management, machine learning, and engineering, with a focus on autonomous technologies.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,030 shares for an estimated $2,631,403 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 101,533 shares for an estimated $1,569,051 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $98,420 .

. ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$MARA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MARA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $9.5 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $23.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025

Full Release





MARA, (NASDAQ: MARA)









MARA









) ("Company"),



a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Nir Rikovitch as Chief Product Officer (CPO), where he will lead MARA's product strategy, commercializing the company's breakthrough technology into market-ready products that deliver operational utility and efficiency.





Rikovitch joins MARA to build the company's product discipline from the ground up, bridging engineering, strategy, and commercialization. In this role, he will focus on defining the roadmap for MARA's products and engineering to deliver production-grade systems.





"Nir's exceptional background in product leadership and autonomous technology development, where orchestration, efficiency, and reliability are paramount, makes him the ideal choice to drive MARA's product vision forward," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "His proven ability to scale real-world technologies will be instrumental as we bring to market transformative solutions at the intersection of energy, AI, and compute."





Rikovitch brings deep expertise in product management, machine learning, and engineering leadership, with a proven track record in developing intelligent infrastructure across robotics, industrial automation, and autonomous systems. Most recently, Rikovitch served as Director of Product Management at Blue River, a John Deere Company, where he co-founded the autonomy unit and led the product strategy for autonomous construction machinery and advanced driver-assistance systems, unlocking more than $500 million in revenue across the enterprise portfolio.





"Over the course of my career, I've focused my work on a wide array of technologies. But the more I built, the clearer it became: progress hinges not just on ingenuity, but on how we steward energy itself," added Rikovitch. "At MARA, we're fusing scale with smarter energy practices. I'm excited to work closely on digital energy and infrastructure that's intelligent, efficient, and built to last."











Join Us



: MARA is actively hiring across product, engineering, and systems design.





Explore open roles





here





and help build the infrastructure powering the intelligence age.







About MARA







MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge. Learn more at www.mara.com.





www.mara.com





.







MARA Company Contact:







Telephone: 800-804-1690





Email:



ir@mara.com









MARA Media Contact:







Email:



mara@wachsman.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.