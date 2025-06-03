Bitcoin Magazine



MARA Announces Over $100 Million in Bitcoin Mined in May 2025

Today, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported a record high month of bitcoin production in May 2025, mining 950 BTC worth over $100 million at the time of writing. A 35% increase from April and the highest monthly output since the April 2024 halving event. MARA did not sell any bitcoin in May.

“May was a record-breaking month for MARA with 282 blocks won, a 38% increase over April and a new monthly high,” said the Chairman and CEO of MARA Fred Thiel. “Our total bitcoin holdings surpassed 49,000 BTC during May and the 950 bitcoin produced were the most since the halving event in April 2024.”

The company mined 282 blocks during the month, a 38% rise over the previous month, and now holds 49,179 BTC, worth roughly $5.23 billion at the time of writing.

“Our fully integrated tech stack is a key differentiator, and MARA Pool is the only self-owned and operated mining pool among public miners, offering greater control and efficiency,” stated Thiel. “Operating our pool means no fees to external operators and retention of the full value of block rewards. Production in May also benefitted from block reward luck. Since launch, MARA Pool’s block reward luck has outperformed the network average by over 10%, contributing to our industry-leading block production.”

Operational efficiency also improved, with energized hashrate rising 2% from 57.3 EH/s to 58.3 EH/s. MARA’s average daily bitcoin production hit 30.7 BTC, which is 31% more than the last month from April.

“We remain laser-focused on transforming MARA into a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company,” commented Thiel. “We believe this model gives us tighter operational control, improves cost-efficiency, and makes us more resilient to shifts in the broader economy.”

Earlier this month, on May 8, MARA released its first quarter 2025 earnings, posting 213.9 million dollars in revenue. A 30 percent increase over the same period last year. The company’s bitcoin holdings surged 174 percent year over year, rising from 17,320 BTC to 47,531 BTC as of March 31, with an estimated value of 3.9 billion dollars at the time. In Q1, MARA mined 2,286 BTC and acquired an additional 340 BTC. Operational performance also strengthened, with energized hashrate nearly doubling from 27.8 EH/s to 54.3 EH/s, and cost per petahash per day improving by 25 percent.

