MAR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $159.85, changing hands as high as $160.01 per share. Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAR's low point in its 52 week range is $131.01 per share, with $195.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.65. The MAR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

