MAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.25, changing hands as low as $155.53 per share. Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAR's low point in its 52 week range is $131.01 per share, with $195.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.65. The MAR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

