MAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $161.40, changing hands as low as $160.85 per share. Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAR's low point in its 52 week range is $127.23 per share, with $195.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.16. The MAR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

