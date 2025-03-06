$MAPS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MAPS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,297,283 of trading volume.

$MAPS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MAPS:

$MAPS insiders have traded $MAPS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,328 shares for an estimated $127,432 .

. BRIAN CAMIRE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,160 shares for an estimated $71,721.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MAPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $MAPS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MAPS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.