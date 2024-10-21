Maps S.p.A. Reports Shareholder Change and Strong Growth

Maps S.p.A. (IT:MAPS) has released an update.

Maps S.p.A. has announced a significant shareholder change as Eiffel Investment Group reduces its stake to 9.15%, dropping below the 10% threshold. The company, which operates in the digital transformation sector, closed 2023 with a notable growth in revenues and EBITDA, reflecting its strategic focus on healthcare, energy, and ESG sectors. Maps S.p.A.’s impressive financial performance is further supported by a consistent M&A strategy, enhancing its market position.

