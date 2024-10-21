News & Insights

Stocks

Maps S.p.A. Reports Shareholder Change and Strong Growth

October 21, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maps S.p.A. (IT:MAPS) has released an update.

Maps S.p.A. has announced a significant shareholder change as Eiffel Investment Group reduces its stake to 9.15%, dropping below the 10% threshold. The company, which operates in the digital transformation sector, closed 2023 with a notable growth in revenues and EBITDA, reflecting its strategic focus on healthcare, energy, and ESG sectors. Maps S.p.A.’s impressive financial performance is further supported by a consistent M&A strategy, enhancing its market position.

For further insights into IT:MAPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.