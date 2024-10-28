Maps Group Secures Over €1 Million in Contracts

Maps S.p.A. (IT:MAPS) has released an update.

Maps Group has secured contracts worth over one million euros to supply integrated legality protocol management and access detection systems for railway and highway construction sites. The company will implement its Legality & Transparency solution, enhancing compliance and efficiency for large-scale projects, demonstrating its robust market presence and ability to integrate third-party solutions effectively. Maps Group, a leader in digital transformation, closed 2023 with a revenue growth of 11% and has significantly expanded its product and recurring fee revenues over the past five years.

