Mapping Retail Trading Trends With Katie Perry: The Marketing Pro Returns To Her Entrepreneurial Roots

Fintech marketing powerhouse Katie Perry spoke with Benzinga about her experiences at Public, as well as her plans to launch a new venture — Ursa Major Media.

BZ: What motivated you to join Public in the first place?

Katie Perry: I spent over four years at Public, joining in the fall of 2019. My motivation to join stemmed from getting to know one of its co-CEOs during a consulting project. His ability to execute and strong marketing conviction made it a no-brainer for me. Even back then, I believed in Public’s vision and considered it a special opportunity.

BZ: Benzinga recognized Public as the Best Social Investing Platform at the recent Future of Digital Assets event in New York City. How did your role at the firm evolve over the years?

I was the first full-time marketing hire at Public, which was an exciting experience. Over time, I transitioned to launch a new line of business, where I handled sales, business development, partner management, investor insights, and more. It was a diverse and enjoyable journey, allowing me to engage with various aspects of the fintech community.

BZ: What factors contributed to your decision to leave Public, and what do you see for the company in the coming months?

The decision to leave Public was challenging, especially considering the exciting developments ahead for the company. The sophistication of the product and features designed to assist investors in making smarter choices will continue to set Public apart in the market. As always, in true Public fashion, there are more innovations on the horizon.

BZ: What’s next for you after leaving Public, and can you tell us about your new company, Ursa Major Media?

I returned to my entrepreneurial roots and started Ursa Major Media, a fractional marketing and consulting practice. As the owner and principal, I lead all client partnerships and deliverables, leveraging a network of complementary fractional talent. The diversity of projects allows me to utilize a mix of skills, from sales and business development to P&L management.

BZ: How did past experiences lead to starting your new venture?

My experiences at Public, coupled with my entrepreneurial background since my teenage years, played a significant role in my decision to start Ursa Major Media. I appreciate the hustle and freedom that come with being independent, and my varied experiences have equipped me with a range of skills across different industries.

BZ: Reflecting on the retail trading landscape from 2019 to 2023, what are the key eras of development you observed in retail investing?

The retail trading landscape went through distinct eras:

2020: Discovery during Covid, as lockdown led to increased hands-on involvement in fractional trading. 2021: Meme stocks and markets education, making the stock market mainstream. 2022: Lessons from volatility, with investors focusing on risk tolerance and fundamentals. 2023: Diligence and diversification, marked by a greater focus on research, sophisticated metrics, and diverse investment options. BZ: Can you elaborate on the trends and developments in retail trading that you witnessed in 2023, especially regarding diligence and diversification?

In 2023, there was a heightened focus on research and due diligence among retail investors. They delved into more sophisticated metrics and charts on the platform, listened to podcasts featuring guest hosts, and used Public’s intelligence layer, Alpha, to accelerate their research. In a high-interest rate environment, investors sought yield through diversified portfolios, utilizing features like Public’s Treasury Account and exploring passive income options like the music royalties IPO.

BZ: How do you see the evolution of conversations around investing, especially with the rise of technologies like Public? And what impact has it had on people taking control of their financial futures?

When I started at Public, discussing stock investments was a personal endeavor. However, over time, there has been a significant shift, and now “stock talk” is commonplace at events like brunch or the Thanksgiving table. This development is remarkable, as more people than ever are using technologies like Public to take control of their financial futures, making investment conversations more accessible and widespread.

