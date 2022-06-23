Mapping Made Easy: How Melinda Haughey and Chelsey Roney Are Creating Accessible Geographic Data

Melinda Haughey and Chelsey Roney, CEO and COO of Proxi, respectively, are powering the future of personalized navigation.

What started out as a solution for safe trick-or-treating became the start of something much bigger. Amid the pandemic, Melinda wanted to know where neighbors in her neighborhood were giving out candy for Halloween. The long lists of addresses available on Facebook were difficult to comb through and she desired a simpler solution. After creating a crowdsourced map, it went viral and Melinda began receiving cold calls from people with their own mapping needs. She then paired up with a long-time friend, Chelsey, and together they launched Proxi—a no-code tool for making custom and interactive maps. Since building Proxi, more than 30 maps are created on the platform daily.

We asked Melinda and Chelsey about what makes Proxi different from other mapping tools, the most difficult and impactful lessons they’ve learned throughout entrepreneurship, and the achievements they’re most proud of since launching their company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Proxi?

Melinda: Proxi started in a fun, organic way: as a neighborhood trick-or-treat map. I built a make-shift crowdsourced map for my neighborhood that went viral. Given my background in geospatial tools and human-centered design, I was frustrated with how technical and challenging the process of making a simple neighborhood map was. I knew it could be better. That’s when I paired up with Chelsey, a serial entrepreneur and business builder, and we started building Proxi.

Q: What makes your company different from others?

Melinda: It’s really wild, but today, mapping remains inaccessible for everyday people. Until Proxi, there weren’t a lot of good solutions out there to build customizable interactive maps. Most geospatial tools are built with technical users in mind. We flipped that on its head and started building the “Canva of maps.” Proxi focuses on making it super easy to not only build interactive maps, but also brand them, customize them, and share them anywhere. Unlike competitors, we make crowdsourcing super easy—inviting people to contribute to your map live unlocks opportunities for communities, neighborhoods, businesses, and engagement with fans and followers. Finally, we differentiate ourselves by providing a new kind of analytics to map creators. They can see how many times their map is used, what is clicked on the most, and see proxies—pun intended—for how many people actually visit the places they recommended.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

Chelsey: Melinda maybe not, but me, definitely. I started my first operation at around age five—an ongoing restaurant in my grandmother’s kitchen complete with menus, prices, and table settings. I took orders, “cooked,” and, of course, collected a little extra change. As a child, I went on to sell flower bouquets to neighbors, started a profitable pet watching business, grew a busy private swim lesson company, and in high school repackaged my notes for others. I made my way into the big leagues when I started my first SaaS company at the age of 21, which I then sold in my late 20s. Despite knowing I was an entrepreneur at heart, I spent most of my 20s working for large companies like Microsoft and Boeing. Though I learned a ton from the corporate world, I knew that I needed to follow my passion, take a leap of faith, and start building businesses of my own.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned since starting and running a company?

Chelsey: Hiring well and managing well is key. I always try to find the best and smartest person for the job and get them in the door. I’m never embarrassed to hire and interact with an employee with more experience than I have because the company will only be as good as the weakest link. Being a great manager is a fine art. It requires servant leadership, emotional intelligence, and intuition on what your team needs from you most at any given time. It also requires practice. I repeatedly learn the managerial lesson around setting up robust check-ins on progress to goals. I have a tendency to trust that something will get done the way I want it to get done, but in practice, timeline and quality goals might be missed without systems in place to monitor progress. Rather than verbal check ins, I now prefer written check ins on each workstream. There are exceptions, but when expectations and progress are measured weekly and in writing, I have found there are much narrower misses.

Growth can be tricky. Growth levers that work in one business or on one initiative may not work in a similar situation, despite all indicators pointing to success. Like the above, measuring progress with data in a frequent cadence for each growth channel will allow for quick pivoting and higher chances of success.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

Chelsey: I think the biggest misconception is that entrepreneurs always know what to do next. In actuality, most founders do not know what the exact next step should be, but they make educated guesses based on research or experience to move forward. People ask me often, “How did you know to do that?” I research, plan, and take moderate risks. I act confident about my decisions and then learn from the outcomes.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

Melinda: We are incredibly proud of how quickly we’ve been able to grow Proxi and raise money as first time VC-backed founders. It feels wild that eight months ago we had our first person organically come to Proxi and make a map. It was the best feeling. Now, less than a year later, we have about 30 maps being made on our platform a day. We’re so proud of ourselves for building a user friendly product, honing in on a market that needs our solution, and moving quickly.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

Chelsey: Melinda and I have a tradition of going out to lunch when we’re celebrating something. We both love to eat out, so it’s a fun activity for both of us when we pass an exciting milestone. We try to make it a habit to reflect on how far we’ve come. It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day and feel like you haven’t made much progress, but when you take time to look at a year, month, or even a week, you realize just how far you’ve come. We also make it a habit to visualize our future both as a company and individually. I think clearly visualizing your future helps make the incremental successes a reality.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

Chelsey: A growth mindset is key to development. Try to become comfortable with uncertainty. When you are in an uncomfortable situation, acknowledge the negative feelings, but make space for that experience to evolve into one of learning. If you can reframe thoughts about how you wish you could change something to “I learned this for next time…”, you’ll start to see yourself grow over time. This attitude will save a lot of heartache and contribute to personal and professional growth.

Q: What’s next for you and Proxi?

Chelsey: Growth, growth, growth. We are working toward partnerships with organizations who need to make customized maps frequently. With that, we are adding exciting features in the near future that make editing and using maps in-situ easier than ever. Map makers will soon be able to manage their maps and see more advanced analytics in their creator portal. Map users will be able to discover and save maps to use on travel or in their hometown.

