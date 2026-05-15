MapLight's CFO Just Sold 36,000 Shares for $1 Million. Is It a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Key Points

CFO Setia Vishwas sold 36,371 common stock shares directly for a total transaction value of ~$1.02 million across three days in May 2026.

This represented 9.26% of Vishwas' direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 356,256 shares post-sale.

No indirect or derivative trades occurred; the insider maintains only direct ownership in this class post-transaction.

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Setia Vishwas, Chief Financial Officer of MapLight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT), reported the direct sale of 36,371 shares of Common Stock over multiple open-market transactions from May 4 to May 6, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.02 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 36,371 Transaction value $1.02 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 356,256 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.35 million

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Vishwas' historical selling activity?

In the past year, Vishwas completed only two open-market sales, with this transaction representing the largest single disposition to date, but this reflects available share capacity rather than a shift in intent.

In the past year, Vishwas completed only two open-market sales, with this transaction representing the largest single disposition to date, but this reflects available share capacity rather than a shift in intent. What was the impact on direct ownership and overall exposure?

The transaction reduced direct common stock holdings by 9.3%, and Vishwas continues to hold 356,256 shares directly after the sale.

The transaction reduced direct common stock holdings by 9.3%, and Vishwas continues to hold 356,256 shares directly after the sale. Was this transaction part of a pre-arranged trading plan?

Yes, this transaction was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Vishwas on Dec. 29, 2025.

Yes, this transaction was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Vishwas on Dec. 29, 2025. Did the insider utilize any indirect entities or derivatives in this transaction?

No, the entire transaction involved direct holdings, with no shares traded via trusts or related entities and no derivative securities exercised or sold.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/6/26) $29.04 Market capitalization $1.246 billion Net income (TTM) ($161.15 million) Number of employees 133

Company snapshot

Key product candidates include ML-007C-MA for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis, ML-004 for autism spectrum disorder, ML-021 for Parkinson's disease motor deficits, and ML-009 for agitation-related disorders.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics targeting neural circuits implicated in central nervous system disorders.

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company leverages proprietary neural circuit identification platforms to design targeted treatments for conditions such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, autism spectrum disorder, and Parkinson's disease. With a focused pipeline and an innovative approach to CNS therapeutics, MapLight aims to address significant unmet medical needs in the neurology and psychiatry markets.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s important to note that Vishwas’ recent share sale was pursuant to a a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a common tool insiders use to sell shares based on predetermined criteria like a specific date or price, and therefore shouldn’t be used as evidence of the CFO’s conviction in the company or knowledge about its future results.

Over the last year as of May 6, MapLight stock had gained an impressive 70.8%, most of which came in March 2026, after it released its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The company reported first-quarter 2026 results on May 14, which highlighted an expanded clinical pipeline in its core treatment areas of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and autism spectrum disorder, but that clinical work also came with rising operating expenses and deepening losses.

MapLight is a small-cap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is currently unprofitable. Betting on this stock could prove lucrative if it can produce strong clinical trial results. But investors should brace for a bumpy ride and pay close attention to the data readouts that are due later this summer.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.