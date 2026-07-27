BioTech
MPLT

MapLight Reports Mixed Results From Phase 2 ZEPHYR Schizophrenia Trial; Shares Fall

July 27, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) reported topline Phase 2 ZEPHYR results in schizophrenia, with the 210/3 mg twice-daily dose meeting the primary endpoint of PANSS improvement while the 330/6 mg once-daily arm showed numerical gains but failed to reach statical significance.

Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by hallucinations, delusions, and cognitive impairment. Current treatments often reduce psychotic symptoms but leave cognitive decline largely unaddressed.

The ZEPHYR trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at 25 U.S. sites. Patients receiving ML-007C-MA BID achieved effect size 0.37 in the modified intent-to-treat population and 0.50 in completers (-6.0, p=0.002). Secondary endpoints, including Clinical Global Impression of Severity (effect size=0.48; p=0.002), and PANSS positive factor scores, also showed improvement.

Importantly, ML-007C-MA demonstrated cognitive benefit in patients with baseline impairment, effect size=0.51 (p=0.041), independent of psychotic symptom relief.

The therapy was generally well-tolerated, with no serious drug-related adverse events and low discontinuation (2% due to mild GI events). At the 210/3 mg BID dose, TEAEs were reported in 74.7% of participants compared with 48.1% receiving placebo, with most events mild in severity.

CEO Chris Kroeger described the results as a "powerful, comprehensive efficacy profile," highlighting the dual impact on psychotic symptoms and cognition. The company believes this strengthens ML-007C-MA's potential not only in schizophrenia but also in Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

MapLight plans to meet with the U.S. FDA at an End-of-Phase 2 meeting to discuss Phase 3 trial design. In parallel, the company is advancing its VISTA trial in Alzheimer's disease psychosis with topline results expected in the second half of 2027.

MPLT has traded between $12.24 and $40.43 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $36.56, up 3.78%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $16.00, down 56.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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