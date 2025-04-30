Markets

Mapletree Turns To Profit In Q4

April 30, 2025 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF), Wednesday announced fourth-quarter results, reporting profit of $53.9 million or $1.81 per share compared to loss of $162.2 million or $5.81 per share last year.

Revenue declined to $177.8 million from $178.7 million in the previous year.

Net property income decreased to $131.2 million from last year's $133.2 million.

Tuesday, Mapletree's stock closed at $1.73, up 2.93 percent on the OTC Markets.

