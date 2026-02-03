Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) Price Target Decreased by 17.19% to 1.08

The average one-year price target for Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCPK:MAPGF) has been revised to $1.08 / share. This is a decrease of 17.19% from the prior estimate of $1.30 dated September 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.93 to a high of $1.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from the latest reported closing price of $0.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mapletree Logistics Trust. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 26.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAPGF is 0.27%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.51% to 264,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,122K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPGF by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30,132K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,841K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPGF by 14.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25,139K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 21,875K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,608K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPGF by 1.13% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 17,352K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,938K shares , representing a decrease of 26.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPGF by 22.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.