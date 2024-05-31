Mapletree Logistics Subsidiary Invests in Japan Assets

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. has announced an investment of S$7.8 million by its subsidiary, GK MJI, into a Japan-based investment structure that holds six of MLT’s assets. This non-voting preferred equity investment amounts to 3.0% of the structure’s fair market value, with GK MJI to receive a corresponding share of returns without management rights. The transaction has been reviewed and deemed equitable and non-prejudicial to MLT and its minority unitholders by the Manager’s Audit and Risk Committee.

