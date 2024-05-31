News & Insights

Stocks
MAPGF

Mapletree Logistics Subsidiary Invests in Japan Assets

May 31, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. has announced an investment of S$7.8 million by its subsidiary, GK MJI, into a Japan-based investment structure that holds six of MLT’s assets. This non-voting preferred equity investment amounts to 3.0% of the structure’s fair market value, with GK MJI to receive a corresponding share of returns without management rights. The transaction has been reviewed and deemed equitable and non-prejudicial to MLT and its minority unitholders by the Manager’s Audit and Risk Committee.

For further insights into SG:M44U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAPGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.